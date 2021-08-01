Bismarck Fire Crew responds to Warwick Loop Apartment fire

Bismarck Fire Crews responded to an apartment fire at Warwick Loop around 10 this morning. The fire left 3 units destroyed, and two of them significantly damaged.

Fire officials say the flames could be seen coming from the attic of the three-plex building.

It took seven fire trucks and 22 firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A man staying at the apartment building helped rescue people in units where the fire was spreading.

“The first thing I thought was getting those people out the deck. I got the ladder up, and they were able to get down. There were about five people up there, and a dog. I was hoping to contain the fire with a gardening hose, but it just wasn’t enough,” said Jason Mische, witness.



“Crews were arriving on the scene. They had a heavy fire on the roof. Crews were able to go in and lay down an attack line and attack it from the inside of the structure. We also were able to set up an aerial device and put the fire out through the attic,” said Deputy Chief Brooks Martin, Bismarck Fire Department.

There are no injuries reported at this time, and seven people have been displaced.



