BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department was called to the Doosan Bobcat facility in the capital city earlier on Tuesday after an equipment fire set a building ablaze.

According to the fire department, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on October 24, the Central Dakota Communications Center received a call reporting an equipment fire at the Doosan Bobcat facility at 521 South 22nd Street — which, a company representative on-site states was caused by a production process that set a robot on fire.

Firefighters were able to arrive on the scene three minutes later, where they found an industrial building with light smoke coming from the south side doors.

When firefighters entered the building, they noted that thick smoke was present throughout the entire facility before discovering the fire in an air filtration system.

The crews then deployed 35 feet of hose line to extinguish the blaze, finally putting out the fire at 4:55 p.m. The fire department then conducted an overhaul operation to locate and extra smoldering materials, and a ventilation operation to remove all smoke from the building.

In total, five fire units and 16 fire personnel responded to the incident.

All occupants of the building were evacuated before the department’s arrival, and no injuries were reported.

All fire damage was contained to the air filtration system fire crews left the scene just after 6 p.m.