Bismarck Fire Department delivers toys for Sanford pediatric patients

Christmas will now be brighter for some children at Sanford Hospital.

The Bismarck Fire Department delivered dozens of toys Wednesday morning to the First International Bank in Bismarck. Those toys will go to pediatric patients.

It’s the ninth year in a row the first responders have donated gifts to a nonprofit in the area.

Bismarck Fire Captain Luke Teagle says the department partnered with 14 businesses in the area to make the toy delivery possible this year.

“This time of year, it’s not always a happy time for people, people have emergencies that happen, kids are sick going through a tough time, and for us to be able to make a positive difference for them is a good feeling for me, and I know the fellow firefighters that work with me to buy all these gifts. We enjoy this time of year and trying to be positive for somebody else,” Teagle said.

In the past, the department has donated gifts to the Abused Adult Resource Center, Backpacks for Kids and the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.