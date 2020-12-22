Bismarck Fire Department offers Christmas safety tips

Bismarck Fire Department’s Christmas Safety Tips

The Bismarck Fire Department is offering a list of tips to help ensure the Christmas holiday season is a safe one in terms of fire prevention.

There’s a greater risk for fire during Christmas time, in part due to the presence of real trees in the home, more cooking activity in the kitchen and the use of more candles.

The fire department says following a few simple tips will ensure a happy and fire-safe Christmas season:

Cooking

Cooking is the leading cause of all home fires. And, Dec 25th is the second leading day for cooking fires.

Stay in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop.

Keep a lid nearby when cooking to smother small grease fires. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

Create a “child-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food and drinks are present.

Candles

Christmas is the peak day for candle fires.

Keep lit candles away from decorations, and other things that can burn. Blow out candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

Never leave a child or pet alone in a room with a burning candle.

Christmas Trees and Decorations

Water a real Christmas tree daily and always turn off tree lights before leaving the home or going to bed.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords, or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands to connect.

When your real Christmas tree has dried out, remove it from the home immediately.

Smoke Alarms

Test your smoke alarms and replace batteries where needed.

For more information on holiday fire prevention or other fire prevention questions, contact the Bismarck Fire Department at (701) 355-1400 or visit the department’s website at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1286/Holiday-Safety.