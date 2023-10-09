BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department is helping to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

According to a news release, the campaign is designed to educate everyone about simple, but necessary actions they can do while cooking to keep themselves, and everyone else, safe.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says that cooking is the leading cause of home fires, as well as home fire injuries.

Along with that, unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

The fire department is encouraging everyone to embrace the theme, as cooking fires can grow and get out of control fast.

Many homes have been damaged and people injured by fires that could have been prevented.

Here are some key safety tips to help reduce the risk of cooking fires:

Watch what you heat. You should always keep a close eye on what you’re cooking and set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Turn handles toward the back of the stove. You should also keep a lip close by, if a small grease fire starts, you can slide the lid over the pan and turn the burner off.

Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of three feet around the stove, or grill, and wherever else there is hot food or drink being prepared or carried.

If you would like more information, you can visit the Bismarck Fire Department’s website or the Fire Prevention Week website. For fire safety fun for little ones, you can visit this website.