Bismarck Fire Department responds to a duplex house fire

At approximately 9:30 PM on Friday, December 11th, the Central Dakota Communications Center received a report from a neighbor of smoke and fire coming from the main floor of a duplex home, located on the North 4th Street. The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched, along with the Bismarck Police Department and Metro Ambulance. 

Local Firefighters extinguished the fire and cleared the building.  It was reported that all occupants of both units were out of the home.

There were no injuries to any of the residents or local first responders.  Four residents from both units of the home have been displaced.

There was substantial fire and smoke damage to the interior of the home on the main floor.

An investigation is currently being conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

