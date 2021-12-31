Bismarck Fire Department responds to a mobile home fire

The Bismarck Fire Department is reporting that a mobile home and shed caught fire early Friday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Canterbury Lane.

The first responding fire crew arrived on the scene to find a storage shed that was on fire. Flames from the storage shed traveled to the adjacent trailer home, causing a fire on the rear portion of the home and roof.

First responders stated that all occupants of the residence had safely evacuated the home.

Bismarck Fire Department extinguished the fire and conducted an investigation to find any remaining smoldering materials.

There were no injuries to first responders and the cause of the fire is under investigation.