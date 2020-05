The Bismarck Fire Department and Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to a large grass fire in the area between the Missouri River and the Bill Mills Nature Trail, to the north of the Expressway Bridge on Thursday around 1:33 p.m.

Approximately five to seven areas of wildland were burned. Crews reported the fire involved a total of approximately two acres.

There were no injuries to first responders and the cause of the fire is undetermined.