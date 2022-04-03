The Bismarck Fire Department is reporting that they responded to a fire at a house on the 1200 block of N 12th Street on Sunday morning around 10:10 a.m.

The first arriving fire crew arrived to find smoke showing from the front door and the resident outside on the front lawn. The resident explained that the fire was in the kitchen of the home and that they could not find their cat or dog.

The fire crew quickly extinguished the fire and were able to find the dog unharmed outside of the home, but were unable to locate the cat at this time. There were no injuries to the resident or any first responders.

Fire damage was limited to the room of origin and there was smoke damage throughout the home. A fire investigation was conducted and the cause was determined to be accidental.