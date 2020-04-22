Live Now
Bismarck Fire Department responds to house fire

The Bismarck Fire Department on Tuesday responded to a house fire on the 400 block of South 17th Street in Bismarck.

Fire crews say the fire had been in the kitchen area but appeared to be out when they arrived.

One resident was home at the time of the fire and verified to fire crews that everyone was out of the home. The fire remains under investigation.

Six fire department apparatus and 15 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. 

There were no injuries to any occupants or first responders. The occupants of the home have been displaced due to the amount of damage to the home.

