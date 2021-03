The residents of a Bismarck home are temporarily displaced after a fire caused damage on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a fire on N. Bell Street around 3:30 p.m.

Crews say they saw heavy smoke coming from the main level of the home, and found a fire in the corner of the living room.

There were no injuries to the residents or fire personnel.

The residents have been displaced due to the fire and smoke damage throughout the home.