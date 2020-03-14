Bismarck Fire Department responds to house, garage fire

Heavy smoke and fire from a garage extending into a home on the 5100 block of Redcoat Loop in Bismarck caused the occupants of the home to be displaced on Friday around 3:53 p.m.

The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched along with the Bismarck Police Department and Metro Ambulance.

The residents were home at the time of the fire and said that everyone was out of both the home and garage.

Crews had the fire extinguished approximately 30 minutes after arrival, and remained on scene for some time to complete overhaul operations to ensure the fire was out.

Bismarck Fire Department fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross was on scene to provide the family with assistance for shelter and other personal needs while they are displaced.