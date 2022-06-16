BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on the 2700 block of North 4th Street around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The fire crew says smoke was showing from the open garage door. The homeowner confirmed everyone was out of the house and that the fire was in the kitchen.

A hose line was pulled through the garage, where they found the family dog after opening the inside door.

The fire was put out quickly, with damage only to the stovetop and light smoke damage throughout the main floor of the house. No one was hurt.