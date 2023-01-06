BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Central Dakota Communications Center got a report of a fire at a house on the 3000 block of Ontario Lane around 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to a news release, the Bismarck Fire Department was sent to the house to investigate.

The first crew to arrive found a single-family home with lots of smoke and fire coming from the eaves of the roof.

The crew pulled hoses to the front door and the side of the house and started spraying water. The fire crew had to force the front door open to get into the home.

When they entered, they were able to confirm that no one was in the house.

The fire was in the kitchen and was quickly put out. The fire did burn through the ceiling and into the attic. It also burned through a section of the roof right above the kitchen.

When the fire was put out, the home was aired out of the smoke and the fire crews put out anything that was still smoldering.

The owners of the house were not home when the fire happened, and there were no injuries to the occupants or first responders.

The fire was spotted by a neighbor who was coming home from work and was able to remove the family dog with no injuries.

Because of the fire and smoke damage, the homeowner is not able to return to the home.