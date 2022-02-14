The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a report of a large fire at the Bismarck Landfill Sunday night.

Firefighters first arrived around 10:22 p.m., and reported there were actually two active surface fires at one of the landfill sites.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, fire crews began to extinguish the fires while landfill equipment operators arrived on the scene and assisted in extinguishing the fires with two payloaders that were used to smother the flames with dirt.

There was no fire damage to any of the Bismarck Landfill buildings, and no injuries to any first responders.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.