The Bismarck Fire Department responded to a large grass fire near the 2500 block of Hamilton Street in an open field on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

A press release from the department says there were no injuries to first responders or structures and the fire was limited to the area between Hay Creek and Hamilton Street on the north side of I-94.

Approximately 10 acres of wildland were burned.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.