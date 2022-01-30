A six-unit shop condo building caught fire in Bismarck Sunday morning at approximately 7:59 a.m. at the 1400 block of Burlington Drive.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, they received a report of smoke coming from the building and were able to confirm that the building was not occupied. First responders were then successfully able to extinguish the fire and begin an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Fire damage was limited to only one condo and nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.