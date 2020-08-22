Bismarck Fire Department responds to smoke in hotel room

The Bismarck Fire Department on Friday responded to a report of smoke coming from a hotel room on the 2300 block of East Main Avenue around 7:39 p.m.

Fire crews say they found a small fire in the bathroom which was quickly put out.

No one was in the room at the time, and next-door residents were alerted by the smoke detector activating in the room with the fire.

Six fire department apparatus and 16 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or first responders. Only the occupant of the
involved room was displaced. The fire is under investigation.

