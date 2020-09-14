Bismarck Fire Department responds to structure fire on Thayer Ave.

At approximately 2:05 PM on Sunday, September 13th, Central Dakota Communications Center received a report of a possible structure fire on the 1700 block of E. B Ave.

The caller reported that all occupants had evacuated the building. The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched, along with the Bismarck Police Department, and Metro Ambulance.

The first arriving crews stated that they had light smoke coming from a chimney at the top of the residence.  Upon entering the basement apartment which was reportedly the fire apartment they encountered heavy smoked conditions, they then asked for an additional fire unit to perform a search of the apartment as they attacked the fire.

Crews had the fire extinguished shortly after arrival, and remained on scene for some time to complete overhaul operations in order to ensure complete extinguishment.

According to Bismarck Fire Investigators, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

6 fire department apparatus and 17 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Bismarck Police Department assisted with scene control. Metro Area Ambulance was on scene to provide medical support should it be required.  MDU was called to the scene to secure the the utilities.

There were no injuries to any civilians or fire personnel.

 The occupants of the basement apartment have been displaced, due to the fire and smoke damage throughout the apartment.  

