Bismarck Fire Department responds to trailer home fire

A trailer home in Bismarck caught fire around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and was determined to be caused by an electrical issue, according to Bismarck Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Gee.

Gee says light smoke was found coming from beneath one corner of the trailer home and after the fire was extinguished, crews searched the home to find it was occupied at the time of the fire.

He says there were no injuries to the occupants of the home or to first responders. Fire damage was limited to the underside of one corner of the trailer

The trailer home was in the 600 block of West Sweet Avenue.