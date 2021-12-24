Bismarck Fire Department will celebrate Christmas while on duty

Christmas is a time for family and holiday cheer, but for essential workers, Christmas is just another day on the job.

As firefighters, the Bismarck Fire Department know their job is important and comes with sacrifices. Instead of being at home, they are often at working on holidays.

“It’s definitely something that people kind of take for granted. We work a third of our year away from our families so the hardship that comes on our significant others and those with kids is definitely pretty great,” said Lucas Krueger from the Bismarck Fire Department.

The firefighters are expected to work a full 12 hour shift 7 am to 7 am just like a normal day.

“We have to be here and ready to go. There’s calls that come in we have to be able to respond appropriately. There’s emergencies on Christmas just like any other day,” said Adam Miller with the Bismarck Fire Department.

At the Bismarck Fire Department, they don’t let that stop their Christmas Spirit. They make sure to have a Firehouse Christmas.

“When we get to work on holidays, we always make a real big meal. We have a nice kitchen and the guys sit down and have a nice feast,” said Reid Bogers with the Bismarck Fire Department.

Holidays away from home can be hard for everyone involved but these first responders make sacrifices to make sure the community is safe. Despite being away from home, they still get to enjoy the holidays, together.

“They’re just like family at home, we look out for each other and we enjoy spending the holidays with each other,” said Bogers.