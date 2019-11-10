Bismarck Fire officials saved a dog from a mobile home fire in the capital city overnight

It happened on the 300 block of East Stardust Drive around 12:18 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the homeowner left a space heater unattended and that caused the fire.

No one was home during the fire, but they found a dog inside who was unresponsive. They performed CPR and now the dog recovering.

Fire officials say the home suffered severe damages, resulting in a total loss.

They tell us– there are ways to enjoy the comfort of a space heater, safely.

“If you are going to use a space heater or any type of heat like that, make sure it is attended. Don’t leave it unattended even for a short period of time. If you are going to run to the store for something turn it off and make sure you have plenty of room around it,” said Robert Carlson, Battalion Chief at Bismarck Fire Department.

East Bismarck Expressway was briefly shut down to help first responders fight the blaze.

Now, Fire officials are allowing the homeowner to go back into the house to get personal possessions.