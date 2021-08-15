Bismarck firefighter motorcycle club and Mandan business raise money for the Glenburn Fire Department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck firefighter motorcycle club, Fire and Iron, teamed up with auto shop Dakota Kustomz to raise money for the Glenburn Fire Department Station that caught on fire in March.


The two groups are giving people a chance to ride in a classic fire engine for free, but encouraging donations.


“They need as much as they can possibly get to rebuild, and we were happy to fill the call and help them out,” said Mike Forrest, President Fire and Iron Motorcycle.


The aftermath of the fire resulted in seven fire engine losses, emergency equipment destroyed, and the loss of the fire station.


Dakota Kustomz owner Travis Feist, wanted to do something to help.

“I personally have friends that are volunteer firemen, and women in smaller communities. I know what it’s like for what they go through and what kind of life to live,” Feist said.

Feist pledged $500 out of his own business to donate after another business gave the same amount.

“We stepped up and matched that,” Feist said.

The goal is to raise at least 5,000 if not more from donations.


“We’re on a good start, a lot of people are stopping by and are giving cash donations,” said Feist.
“They could put it towards maybe building a new fire station. I’m hoping between the two we raise 10 to 15,000,” said Forrest.


The motorcycle club has hosted other memorial runs in the state to raise money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories