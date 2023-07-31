BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — July was a busy month for firefighters in Bismarck, but on Monday, many of them suited up for some more practice.

Several fire crews are doing live fire training at station four this week. During the training simulation, firefighters are challenged to find quick solutions to issues they may encounter in an emergency.

“So that we understand what needs to be done,” explained BFD Deputy Chief Brooks Martin, “and you try to continue to work on that, and really build that muscle memory of what needs to be done on the fire ground — and are you able to problem solve your way through what we may find when we arrive on the scene.”

Fire chiefs say the men and women of the department complete over 20 hours of training every month.

But firefighters have already been called out several times in the last month, including fires in three different mobile home parks in three weeks. Just over a week ago, firefighters were also called out to a fire in a garage along Fraine Barracks Road — which they say was started by a lithium battery conversion kit from an E-bike.