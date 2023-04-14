BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An old store in Bismarck has been torn down, but before the demo was finished, city firefighters got to take a crack at the building.

Bismarck firefighters spent Monday doing training exercises at the former Pier 1 Imports store on South Washington Street.

That included climbing onto the roof to cut it open, running hoses, and breaking open the back door, firefighters even practiced smashing the glass windows and the heavy brick walls.

Deputy Chief Brooks Martin says a commercial building gives firefighters a rare opportunity to practice in a new environment.

“Firefighters on top of a roof cutting open a perfectly good roof in this situation, but if we had fire underneath it, now we use that to be able to pull that smoke out of the building so that we can see inside and stuff, and we’ll use that again for ventilation because we know smoke rises, so we’ll cut holes in the top, and it just helps us,” Martin said.

Martin says the firefighters complete between 300 and 400 hours of training every year in all sorts of life-saving exercises.

The former store property was sold last year. A developer plans to open a new Starbucks on the lot.