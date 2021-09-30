Bismarck firefighters respond to flames at a three-story apartment building

At approximately 5:05 AM on Thursday, September 30, the Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched to respond to a report of light smoke inside an apartment building at the 2700 block of East Hawken Street.

The first arriving fire crew arrived to find a three-story, 24-unit apartment building, with smoke showing and residents evacuating.

The fire crew established command and identified smoke was coming from the Northside of the building. As additional fire crews arrived they were tasked with establishing a water supply, conducting an interior search, and pulling additional hose lines to fight the fire. The fire was found in the kitchen of the building and was quickly extinguished.

24-unit apartment building on the 2700 block of East Hawken St in Bismarck

Bismarck Fire Department says, an overhaul operation was conducted to find any remaining smoldering materials, and the building was ventilated of smoke.

Eight fire department apparatus and 20 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The Bismarck Police Department assisted with scene control. Montana Dakota Utilities assisted with securing utilities.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to the building occupants or first responders. Fire damage was limited to the apartment of origin, and the occupant of that apartment was displaced. No other building occupants were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.