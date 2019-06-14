Bismarck Flood Protection Levee to be Finished in the Fall

You may have noticed the construction work beginning near Fox Island, but this project has been a long time coming.

The Burleigh County Water Resource District started planning ways to keep the Missouri River water levels at bay, after major flooding happened in 2009, and then again, in 2011.

These piles of dirt will soon become a levee, which is part of the Fox Island Flood Control Plan.

The Project Manager says they began construction last fall, and it’s expected to be finished this fall.

The levee will cost roughly 4.8 million when it’s all said and done. State lawmakers allocated 2.8 million to get it rolling.

Houston Engineering Senior Project Manager Michael Gunsch explains, “It’s really critical understanding the ice jam scenario for one, like in 2009. The ice jam happened you know, probably in a period of 8-10 hours. There’s nothing to prepare, there’s nothing you can do.”

Gunsch says the levee will protect 105 lots along the Missouri. But he says this project is much bigger than the levee. A lot more work, including elevating the roadways, will be necessary to keep homeowners safe from high waters.