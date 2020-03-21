Bismarck flower shop launches ‘Operation Love’

Robert’s Floral and Gifts in Bismarck is doing their part to spread positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Operation Love’ began as an idea between staff at Robert’s, to help elderly community members affected by visitor restrictions.

“We wanted to do something positive with our flowers. Many of us have family members who can’t leave their skilled care centers or retirement homes. We wanted to do something with our customers and our community,” Amy Pierce, manager of Robert’s Floral and Gifts said.

Pierce said the goal is to reach as many people as possible, while also respecting the rules set in place by the facilities. The shop contacts them in advance, to make sure the flowers are allowed to be delivered.

Pierce said she believes flowers truly have the power to make someone’s day.

“We know the power flowers have on a person’s mood, environment, and feelings of well being.”

As of yesterday, the shop delivered 158 vases to local residents in assisted living.

To learn more about how you can participate in Operation Love, click here.

