BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Food Truck Festival is returning to Bismarck for an eighth annual visit this week.

And it may prove to be the biggest one yet in the state.

According to planners, 20 food trucks will gather to feed Bismarck-Mandan as a part of Bismarck’s 150th birthday celebration.

“There’s so much to try, we have vendors from all over North Dakota and as far away from Minneapolis” says event promoter and Bismarck resident Mike Schmitz. “Eventgoers can expect the usual fair food such as cheese curds, tacos, corndogs and mini donuts, but also some pretty exotic menu offerings as well. How about deep-fried Oreos? Or a ‘Dilly Dog,’ which is like a corndog, but the hotdog has a pickle chassis?”

Schmitz says he considers the prairie chuckwagon, which dates to 1866, to be the precursor to the food truck. The idea of the chuckwagon was to bring the food to where the people were out on the prairie. And that’s exactly what the Bismarck Food Truck Festival aims to do, Schmitz notes.

The Food Truck Festival starts September 9 and runs through September 11 at the Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Admission is $3, with kids 10 and under free. Parking is also free.

You can get more details on the festival, times and planned events at the festival’s web page here.