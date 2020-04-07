Bismarck food truck serves food during the pandemic

Coronavirus
Restaurants have been shut down for about two and a half weeks now in North Dakota. One food truck decided to keep the business moving while practicing safe social distancing.

Up North Catering is a food truck that’s partnered with Terra Nomad, a coffee shop in downtown Bismarck. Since the shutdown, they’ve had to get creative. So for about two and half weeks now, they’ve been out serving the community. People are still showing their support but also practicing keeping a 6-10 feet distance between other patrons.

“I think it’s just great to support local as much as possible. I mean, lots of people are still out supporting the big corporations, I mean, I think they’re gonna get through this and survive a lot easier than the small businesses are… and everyone just needs the support right now,” said Up North Catering Owner, Cody Monson.

The truck’s exact locations are expected to vary. The locations and other information will be frequently updated on their Facebook page here.

Other restaurants are getting creative too. Most are resorting to food delivery through Food Dudes or Uber Eats as well as curbside pick up.

photos from Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC Instagram

