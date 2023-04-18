BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Forestry Division is getting ready to begin the annual city-wide search for the elm bark beetle.

Bismarck’s Dutch Elm Disease prevention program looks to protect the elm trees in our area by eliminating elm bark beetles, which use elm wood with tightly attached bark for protection from extremely cold temperatures that can kill many insects.

By eliminating elm wood before spring, the overwintering beetles are destroyed and prevented from emerging in steadily warming temperatures. However, the department is urging the public to help out this year, since the beetles will be emerging from the wood next month.

“It’s really important especially this year because of the limited amount of time we have before the beetles emerge,” said City Forester, Doug Wiles. “If citizens know that they have had a large branch elm branch fall in their yard or that they know that they have firewood that they have cut up over the year that’s elmwood to dispose of that right of way. You can wait for us to come by to identify that for you.”

City arborists will begin going through the city, looking for firewood piles that might contain elm wood. If elm wood is found, it will be marked with orange paint. Wood owners are asked to de-bark, burn or dispose of any elm wood in their possession.