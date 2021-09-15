Bismarck Forestry Service looking for largest trees in city

When driving around Bismarck, you may notice there are many parks with some very tall trees.
The forestry service is looking for which tree is the biggest, and they’re asking for your help.
The project was started by Susan Wefald and Nancy Willis, volunteers with the forestry service.
It stemmed from a love of trees.
They are measuring the circumference as well as the height of trees within city limits.
There are five types being measured: cottonwood, American elm, ash, linden and burr oaks.
But one cottonwood right inside the Municipal Ballpark will be hard to beat.
Susan measured the cottonwood tree at 18 feet and 10 inches in circumference.
City Forester Doug Wiles said that the trees are an important part of the community, taking in pollutants and providing clean air.
They’re also able to withstand a wide range of weather patterns, from the triple digits we saw plenty of this summer, to the bitterly cold winter nights.
Not only is the forestry service looking at the tallest trees in the city, they are also looking toward the future.
“It’s a continual effort. We’re always looking for opportunities to plant trees across the city,” said Wiles.
Bismarck has been known as a tree city USA community for 44 years.
People who wish to report a large tree should contact the Bismarck Forestry Division at 701-355-1700,
option 3, or email: dwiles@bismarcknd.gov before Oct. 15.