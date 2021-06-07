Bismarck garage heavily damaged in fire

Bismarck Fire Department Responds to Garage Fire.

A detached garage at a home on the 1300 block of North 16th Street in Bismarck was heavily damaged Sunday evening by a fire.

The Bismarck Fire Department responded to reports of the blaze around 8:38 p.m., to find smoke and fire coming through the roof of the structure.

It took six fire units and 16 firefighters to finally extinguish the blaze.

The fire was limited to just the garage and no one was reported injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.