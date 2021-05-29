Bismarck girl finds 1982 McClusky class ring in New Johns Lake

Like many people this Memorial Day weekend, Isadora and her family decided to go camping near New Johns Lake. While just looking for a good time and a beautiful day on the lake, Isadora found something very different, a 1982 McClusky class ring.

Isadora’s mother, Robin, posted images of the ring to Bismarck People Reporting News in hopes of finding the ring’s owner. While the post is seeing a lot of activity thanks to Isadora’s exciting find, nobody has reached out claiming the ring to be theirs just yet.