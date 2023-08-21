BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A girl in Bismarck will start fifth grade this week, but she’s already saving up for college.

On Monday morning, MDU Resources Group invited Alayna Huber and her family to receive a $1,000 check.

Alayna was previously named the Bismarck Larks’ Kid of the Year after organizing a cotton candy lemonade stand in the summer — where the money raised was donated to Make-A-Wish North Dakota, the Central Dakota Humane Society, and a charity called Penny’s Passion.

“It’s a thing that me, my mom and my brothers started,” explained Alayna. “My grandma, she died from brain cancer. And we make bags, we give them to kids with cancer and people with brain cancer.”

“She told me one day, ‘It just feels really good, Mom’,” Alayna’s mother Jesse Huber said, “and you know you’re doing something right when they tell you something like that.”

Alayna’s check is now being deposited in her 529 college savings plan at the Bank of North Dakota.

Alayna says she hopes to study to become a dentist in the future.