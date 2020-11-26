Bismarck Global Neighbors calling on community to help its annual giving campaign

Bismarck Global Neighbors is kicking off its annual giving campaign.

With a goal of $20,000 in mind, the local organization is calling on the community to help them meet their target.

The Executive Director said that even in the middle of a pandemic, immigration has increased in North Dakota.

This is the very reason why they’re raising the funds to hire an integration specialist.

“It will be that person’s role to work one on one with families to help them find a good stable life here. That’s looking for safe apartments, as well as applying for jobs, translating things into English from their native language, understand school enrollment, what to expect from their child’s school,” explained Leah Hargrove, the Executive Director for the organization.

They hope this position will help families get more accommodated to their new life, quicker.

