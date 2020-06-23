Bismarck Global Neighbors looking for volunteers to help new drivers

Bismarck Global Neighbors is looking for volunteers to hit the road with people needing a little help behind the wheel.

The practice is for adults new to the area from other countries who aren’t used to being on the road.

The program was put on pause when the pandemic first began due to social distancing concerns, but now volunteers are needed who are willing to share their knowledge of North Dakota roads and their cars.

“Second biggest need behind learning English is learning how to drive. North Dakota has intense winters and Bismarck is really a spread-out city and it’s not super walkable, pedestrian-friendly. And we’re not really public transportation city like maybe some of the big cities on the east coast are. You really need a personal vehicle or a family vehicle,” explained Leah Hargrove, the Executive Director of Bismarck Global Neighbors.

Both volunteers and drivers have to be healthy and must wear a mask while they practice.

