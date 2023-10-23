BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re the kind of person who likes to hit the green, be sure to do it soon — as on Tuesday, Bismarck Parks and Rec golf courses are closing for the season.

The Pebble Creek course is already closed for the season, and the final day of golf at Riverwood and Tom O’Leary golf courses will be Tuesday, October 24.

According to Parks and Rec’s Golf Operations Manager Tim Doppler, the closing is due to a mixture of both colder temperatures and a need to complete certain projects before the freezing weather comes into full force.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to have to close the golf season a little bit early because of the cold weather that we have coming up,” Doppler explained. “The staff needs time to get out and spray greens. We have grass that comes up through the extended winters that we have which can still grow. These sprayings are really important for us to be able to get work done when golfers are not necessarily present.”

If you’re the type of individual who likes to play golf in any weather, the Fore Seasons Center at Pebble Creek is still a viable option. The center is open year-round and features six new Toptracer range bays.