Every child grows up having big dreams of something they want to accomplish, that dream for Timothy Leduc was competing in the Olympics.

“We never thought with his determination that he would go on and on to this to be in the Olympics,” Becky Roesler grandmother of Timothy Leduc said.

“Grandpa, all I want to do is get my skate blades on Olympic ice and he did,” Robert Roesler grandfather of Timothy Leduc said.

Those are words that have stuck with Robert Roesler for years.

His grandchild, 31-year-old Timothy Leduc found a love for skating since age 12.

“I don’t know exactly what motivated him to get into skating. He started skating and he just never quit,” Robert Roesler said.

Roesler is 95-years-old and shares Leduc’s success story in hopes of encouraging others.

“I backed him 100% all the way. I just hoped and prayed that he would reach his goal,” Robert Roesler said.

Both Roesler’s said it’s going to be exciting to watch Tim skate and they are rooting for them.

“You watch these kids when Timmy hits the ice. It’s going to be fantastic.” Robert Roesler said,

Leduc and Cain-Gribble are set to compete this Friday and Saturday.