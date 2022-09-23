BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Gun Show fires off this weekend.

The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association hosts the two-day event twice a year at the Bismarck Civic Center.

It starts tomorrow at 9 a.m., and admission is $10 a person and there are various guns to buy from local sellers.

Some guns are old, some are new, and some booths even have arrowheads.

Preparation for the event began today as many sellers hauled in their products and set up shop.

One of the gun show’s vendors, who is a store owner himself, talks about why he enjoys coming to the gun show every year.

“We’re just here to kind of promote myself and sell guns and all of that. You meet a lot of nice people here. We’ve got a lot of old guns, some new, some from back in the mid-1600s,” said Dale Klein, owner of D&D Guns in Linton.

If you have a firearm or would like to check one out, set your sights on the Bismarck Gun Show this weekend.

And if you can’t make it this weekend, there will be another gun show in January.