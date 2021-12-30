Bismarck gyms prepare for New Year’s, ready to help people keep resolutions

Exercising more is one of the most common new year’s resolutions, according to a YouGov America poll.

Those at Big Muddy CrossFit in Bismarck say they don’t usually see an influx of members in the new year, but welcome anyone at any fitness level year-round.

“This is open to anyone, you don’t have to be in shape to start. You can be at any point in your fitness journey, ‘Hey I need a change, need to try something new,’ and we’re always going to welcome you to do anything and everything,” Big Muddy CrossFit employee Loic Joseph said.

Joseph says the gym offers a free class for those who’ve never tried crossfit.

He says sticking to fitness goals starts with simply getting going.

“Most important is just to start something. If they know that somethings need to be added or to make a change or anything like that, the best thing to do is change if they’re not quite sure what to do they can always come here, and we can help them out,” Joseph said.

The YMCA in Bismarck however does see an uptick every year.

Membership Director Dan Kurtz says they have about 16,000 members, and traffic picks up a lot come January one.

Kurtz says the Y has options for those who may be new to working out, with trainers and personalized support there to help you stick to your goals.

“It’s tough to start a new routine, but ask for help, we’re here at the Y to help our community. Like I mentioned with our basic orientation, we can get you off on the right feet so you know how to use the equipment,” Kurtz said.

Kurtz says the Y has promotions starting in January for new members.

According to a OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans, it takes about 32 days before the average person calls it quits on their resolutions.