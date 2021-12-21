Bismarck, Hankinson high school seniors named delegates to U.S. Senate Youth program

Ebach

Bismarck legacy High School senior Sydney Ebach and Hankinson High School senior Emma Kratcha have been named as North Dakota delegates to the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

The two students will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship and a weeklong online leadership program in Washington, D.C.

The online event will include briefings and meetings with senators, the president, a U.S. Supreme Court justice, cabinet members, and federal agency leaders. The event is being held online, rather than in person, because of COVID-19 large group meeting restrictions in the nation’s capital.

Kratcha

The students were chosen by education leaders based on their applications to the annual program and a general essay they wrote about issues young people have brought to greater public attention.

Two alternate delegates were also chosen in case one or both of the winners can’t participate. The alternates are Bismarck High School seniors Olivia Data and Payton Bergman.