BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Several offices that are part of North Dakota Health and Human Services are temporarily closed due to a natural gas leak.

Earlier on Tuesday, staff and clients were forced to evacuate West Central Human Service Center and several other offices located at Prairie Hills Plaza on 1237 W. Divide Ave. in Bismarck.

Reports from Health and Human Services members indicate that an exterior natural gas line at the back of the building was damaged due to snow and ice conditions.

Evening group sessions are canceled, but WCHSC team members will still provide services to clients in their homes, schools, or other community locations as planned.

Crisis services will continue to operate 24 hours a day by phone. People experiencing a behavioral health crisis should call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for immediate help.

Montana-Dakota Utilities and a local contractor have already started repairing the gas lines. The center expects to resume regular hours on Wednesday, March 8.