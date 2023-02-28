BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After getting a few unflattering reviews online, a Bismarck hotel’s pool received the green light from the health department.

As KX News reported this week, recent guests at the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center had complained about the cleanliness of the pool and hot tub.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health tells KX News the hotel’s pool failed its water quality test earlier this month.

Anton Sattler, the environmental health administrator with Bismarck Burleigh Public Health, says the hotel passed inspection in a follow-up test the week after. But he says it would take three consecutive failed tests before a business is penalized.

“They’d have to take some corrective action. Which is going to entail them shutting down the pool and super chlorinating the pool, raising the chlorine to disinfect the pool for a window of time,” Sattler said.

A spokesperson for the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center told neighbors in a Facebook post the hotel is in the process of renovating the pool area.