BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For many, the new year means a new nutritious lifestyle. That’s what Terry’s Health Products in Bismarck is aiming to help people with.

Reporter Taylor Aasen spoke with one employee at Terry’s Health Products to talk about how they’re expecting to help those with a wish to be healthier this new year.

“People generally just want to clean up their diet. So, a lot of people will start with probiotics or enzymes just to help with their digestion or even do a cleanse to push out any old waste. Some people are just looking for, ‘I’m going to try being Vegan or Paleo this month. What food options, snack options?’ Stuff like that,” said Sean Roberts, a product consultant at Terry’s Health Products.

Roberts said the best way to start living a nutritious and healthy lifestyle is to start holistically, such as by cleaning up your diet or getting proper sleep. He said that the best way to keep at it is to be proactive.

“There’s more than just going to the doctor. You can pay for insurance and doctor visits and medication prescriptions. Or you can take supplements and a gym membership or anything like that,” said Roberts.

Terry’s Health Products offers various supplements, protein powders, CBD oils, and local products such as honey to help keep their customers living a healthy life.

Terry’s Health Products is located on Main in Bismarck and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.