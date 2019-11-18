Bismarck Heating and Air to install furnace, air conditioner in home of local veteran for free

BISMARCK — Bismarck Heating and Air, in conjunction with Lennox Industries and in honor of Veterans Day, is having its fourth annual “Give Until it Hertz.”
According to Mike Kambeitz, owner of Bismarck Heating and Air, Give Until it Hertz is in honor of a local Veteran, Wayne A. Hertz, and his 28-year, selfless dedication to our great nation.
Bismarck Heating and Air Conditioning will install both a furnace and air conditioner into the home of a deserving local veteran free of charge based on your submissions.
In order to nominate someone, write a short essay and give details about the deserving veteran of your choice within the next 90 days.
A panel of judges will award a local area veteran from your submissions.
Send your submissions…
To: Mike@BismarckHeating.com
Subject: Give Until it Hertz
Here’s some information on Hertz, and why Bismarck Heating and Air is doing this in his honor:
- Sergeant Major Wayne A. Hertz (retired)
Sergeant Major
9th Marine Corps District Sergeant Major
- July 2010 – December 2013 (3 years 6 months)Served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commanding Officer for 850 Marines covering 12 states across the Midwest.
Sergeant Major
Recruiting Station Milwaukee
- April 2007 – May 2010 (3 years 2 months)
Company First Sergeant
Assault Amphibious School
- March 2005 – March 2007 (2 years 1 month) Camp Pendleton CA
Company First Sergeant
3rd Battalion 1st Marines Lima Company
- June 2003 – February 2005 (1 year 9 months) Camp Pendleton CA
Company Gunnery Sergeant
3rd Battalion 1st Marines Lima Company
- May 2001 – May 2003 (2 years 1 month)
Troop Sgt w/British Royal Marine Commandos
British Royal Marines Commando Training Center/Exchange Program
- May 1999 – May 2001 (2 years 1 month) Exeter, united kingdom
SNCOIC Scout Swimmer Course
EWTGPAC Raid Branch
- January 1996 – May 1999 (3 years 5 months) Coronado CA
Platoon Sergeant/Squad Leader
2nd Battalion 4th Marines Fox Company
- June 1994 – January 1996 (1 year 8 months) Camp Pendleton CA
Infantry Squad Leader
2nd Battalion 9th Marines Fox Company
- March 1992 – June 1994 (2 years 4 months) Camp Pendleton CA
Drill Instructor/Marine Combat Instructor of Water Survival
2nd Battalion Recruit Training Regiment Fox Company
- January 1990 – April 1992 (2 years 4 months) San Diego CA
Infantry Fire Team/Squad Leader
3rd Battalion 3rd Marines Kilo Company
- July 1986 – January 1990 (3 years 7 months) m c b h Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii
- Bismarck State College
Associate of Arts (AA)
1984 – 1986
- St. Mary’s Central High School, Bismarck N.D.
1980 – 1984