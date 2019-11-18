Bismarck Heating and Air to install furnace, air conditioner in home of local veteran for free

BISMARCK — Bismarck Heating and Air, in conjunction with Lennox Industries and in honor of Veterans Day, is having its fourth annual “Give Until it Hertz.”

According to Mike Kambeitz, owner of Bismarck Heating and Air, Give Until it Hertz is in honor of a local Veteran, Wayne A. Hertz, and his 28-year, selfless dedication to our great nation.

Bismarck Heating and Air Conditioning will install both a furnace and air conditioner into the home of a deserving local veteran free of charge based on your submissions.

In order to nominate someone, write a short essay and give details about the deserving veteran of your choice within the next 90 days.

A panel of judges will award a local area veteran from your submissions.

Send your submissions…

To: Mike@BismarckHeating.com

Subject: Give Until it Hertz

Here’s some information on Hertz, and why Bismarck Heating and Air is doing this in his honor:

Wayne A. Hertz

Sergeant Major Wayne A. Hertz (retired)

Sergeant Major

9th Marine Corps District Sergeant Major

July 2010 – December 2013 (3 years 6 months)Served as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commanding Officer for 850 Marines covering 12 states across the Midwest.

Sergeant Major

Recruiting Station Milwaukee

April 2007 – May 2010 (3 years 2 months)

Company First Sergeant

Assault Amphibious School

March 2005 – March 2007 (2 years 1 month) Camp Pendleton CA

Company First Sergeant

3rd Battalion 1st Marines Lima Company

June 2003 – February 2005 (1 year 9 months) Camp Pendleton CA

Company Gunnery Sergeant

3rd Battalion 1st Marines Lima Company

May 2001 – May 2003 (2 years 1 month)

Troop Sgt w/British Royal Marine Commandos

British Royal Marines Commando Training Center/Exchange Program

May 1999 – May 2001 (2 years 1 month) Exeter, united kingdom

SNCOIC Scout Swimmer Course

EWTGPAC Raid Branch

January 1996 – May 1999 (3 years 5 months) Coronado CA

Platoon Sergeant/Squad Leader

2nd Battalion 4th Marines Fox Company

June 1994 – January 1996 (1 year 8 months) Camp Pendleton CA

Infantry Squad Leader

2nd Battalion 9th Marines Fox Company

March 1992 – June 1994 (2 years 4 months) Camp Pendleton CA

Drill Instructor/Marine Combat Instructor of Water Survival

2nd Battalion Recruit Training Regiment Fox Company

January 1990 – April 1992 (2 years 4 months) San Diego CA

Infantry Fire Team/Squad Leader

3rd Battalion 3rd Marines Kilo Company

July 1986 – January 1990 (3 years 7 months) m c b h Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii

Bismarck State College

Associate of Arts (AA)

1984 – 1986