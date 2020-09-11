Bismarck “Helping Hands” group doubles in size and need as the pandemic drags on

Coronavirus
A local Facebook group designed to connect good samaritans to people in need has doubled in membership during the pandemic, hitting 2,000 members.

Steele Dairy Farmer Jenna Vanhorne started the group, “Bismarck People’s Helping Hands” about two years ago.

It’s a safe space for people to post about a need for food, clothing, shelter or anything else. And generally, rather quickly, you’ll see a response from a community member jumping up to help.

Vanhorne says she created the social media platform because of the negativity that circulates in some bigger groups. She says it’s opened her eyes to just how much need there is, in and around the capital city, especially right now.

“We’re about to see what COVID means outside of getting sick. I’m worried…I am worried,” Vanhorne emphasized.

And, if anyone has a hand to lend, she encourages them to visit the group.

