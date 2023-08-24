BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the men in charge at Bismarck High School was ‘arguably’ the best-dressed man in the city on Thursday morning.

Assistant Principal Ryan Johnson greeted students wearing the iconic maroon Edwards suit.

That suit formerly belonged to longtime teacher Jack Noble.

When Noble retired, he donated the suit to Bismarck High’s athletic department.

That suit just so happened to fit Johnson and for 10 years, he’s worn it for the first day of school.

“I was almost set back, yeah. I was honored to wear it. Honestly, this is my 10th year here at Bismarck High and Mr. Noble had retired before I got here, but he was subbing when I came in and I got to know him at that level. And just a wonderful man,” Johnson said. “I was just honored. I would love to do that and carry on a tradition from a fine educator like Mr. Noble.”

Johnson says Noble taught social studies and wore the suit for parent-teacher conferences.