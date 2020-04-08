Bismarck High School Choir Goes Virtual

A high school jazz choir has taken virtual learning to the next level.

Bismarck High School’s New Generation Jazz Choir is used to performing in an auditorium together in person, but all that has changed since the coronavirus.

“It’s really hard for choir for me because I do love all the people in choir and there some of my absolute best friends,” shared Paige Billadeau, a new generation jazz choir soprano.

Since schools have switched to virtual classrooms, people are wondering how students will be able to participate in classes like music, art and P.E.

“The reality for us that are art makers is that there not going to get to experience everything they can when we’re all together in school. So you have to put a little bit of that aside and start to ask questions like how do we give them the most realistic, best experience possible in this environment,” explained Brian Saylor, the Choral Activities Director at Bismarck High School.

Saylor came up with an idea to put together a virtual choir.

All 17 students recorded themselves singing and then sent the audio tracks to their teacher.

“Had one headphone within the chrome book so that I could listen to the track and keep my tempo steady. So I could go along with everyone. And put another headphone into my phone and recorded myself on a voice memo,” explained Billadeau.

Saylor then combined the tracks and created a YouTube video of all them singing together.

He hopes this brings some sort of normalcy to their lives.

“I think art gives all of us a situation where we can process information. We can calm nerves. We can focus on something that’s beautiful and wonderful rather than what’s going on really in the greater world around us,” shared Saylor.

For the almost three minute video, Saylor spent a total of 25 hours editing everything together.