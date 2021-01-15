Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck High School students returning to school full-time

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck High School students are finally getting back to class full-time for the first time since March.

Legacy High School is one of four anticipating the return of kids this coming Tuesday.

We spoke with principal Tom Schmidt who says students will follow a normal schedule.

Masks will be required throughout the day if 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible and seating charts will be implemented in classrooms in order to help with contact tracing.

“Education is important for kids. It’s just not the education aspect, the learning piece, it’s the social, emotional piece as well. Obviously, kids that collaborate with each other, they need that community involvement again. And they need that normalcy the school year brings. That stability it brings to their lives. So it’s important to get kids back in the building,” said Schmidt.

For kids who forget their masks at home, Legacy will have some on hand at all times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Turtle Mountain History

Friday, January 15th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Edward O'Keefe

Coffee Barn

Velva Pin Bingo

Jimmy V's

Back to School

Support Group

Longer School Year?

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Wind tapers and leaves colder temperatures

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 15

NDC JAN 15

WDA Wrestling

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Basketball

BPS School Boundary Lines

SYSK Becky Roesler

Full video: President-elect Biden announces coronavirus stimulus plan

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News