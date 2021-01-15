Bismarck High School students returning to school full-time

Bismarck High School students are finally getting back to class full-time for the first time since March.

Legacy High School is one of four anticipating the return of kids this coming Tuesday.

We spoke with principal Tom Schmidt who says students will follow a normal schedule.

Masks will be required throughout the day if 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible and seating charts will be implemented in classrooms in order to help with contact tracing.

“Education is important for kids. It’s just not the education aspect, the learning piece, it’s the social, emotional piece as well. Obviously, kids that collaborate with each other, they need that community involvement again. And they need that normalcy the school year brings. That stability it brings to their lives. So it’s important to get kids back in the building,” said Schmidt.

For kids who forget their masks at home, Legacy will have some on hand at all times.